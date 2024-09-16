iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.01

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.01 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 7943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
