iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.01

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.01 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 7943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,108.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,541,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 958,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,893,000 after buying an additional 233,319 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,445,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 346,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 315,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.