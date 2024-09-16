iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $366.88 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.87 and a 200 day moving average of $348.21. The stock has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

