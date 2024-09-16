iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Down 32.6% in August

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,600 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 690,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,854,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.37. 2,626,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,703. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.61.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
