iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Down 32.6% in August

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,600 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 690,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,854,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.37. 2,626,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,703. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

