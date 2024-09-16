iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Reduced by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $27,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 585.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 66,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after buying an additional 56,375 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after buying an additional 420,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $194.26 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $196.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.39 and a 200 day moving average of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

