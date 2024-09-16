iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,639,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,426,000 after buying an additional 70,035 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 390,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after buying an additional 385,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $89.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

