iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $41,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $135.70 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $143.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.23.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

