iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Boosted by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $40,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 92.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $105.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

