iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares USD Green Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

BGRN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,727. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.18 and a 12 month high of $48.41.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

