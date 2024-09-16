Ithaka Group LLC Sells 3,199 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ithaka Group LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.6% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 38,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 282,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,652,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD opened at $152.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

