Ithaka Group LLC Sells 5,788 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ithaka Group LLC cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises about 1.4% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,505,000 after acquiring an additional 88,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $6,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $74.48 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.91, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Durn bought 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $135,013.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,520. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

