ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Dennis Schulz Acquires 308 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz purchased 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £150.92 ($197.36).
Dennis Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 15th, Dennis Schulz purchased 518 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £300.44 ($392.89).
- On Monday, July 15th, Dennis Schulz purchased 232 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($197.20).
ITM Power Stock Performance
Shares of LON ITM traded down GBX 1.27 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 48.17 ($0.63). 2,102,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,310. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. ITM Power Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 42.90 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 84.96 ($1.11). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £297.41 million, a PE ratio of -1,236.00 and a beta of 2.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About ITM Power
ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.
