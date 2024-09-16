ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ITV Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.66. 4,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,105. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of ITV to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Featured Stories

