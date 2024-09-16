J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,339 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Philip Morris International
In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %
PM opened at $125.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $128.22.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
