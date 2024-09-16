J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,555 shares of company stock worth $24,267,737 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $489.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $463.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $496.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

