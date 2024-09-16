J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,197,000 after purchasing an additional 209,698 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $530,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA opened at $45.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

