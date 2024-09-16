J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

MAIN opened at $49.95 on Monday. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 87.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Main Street Capital

About Main Street Capital

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.