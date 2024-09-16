J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 5,524 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,081,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,860,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $66.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $66.83.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

