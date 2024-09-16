J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 946 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 449,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 138,313 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 216,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PFM opened at $46.01 on Monday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.91.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1922 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

