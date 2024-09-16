J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BLV opened at $76.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.48. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $76.26.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.