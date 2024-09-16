J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $172.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.64 and a 200-day moving average of $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $894.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

