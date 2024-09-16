J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 39,571 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,571 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPHD. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 401.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TPHD opened at $36.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1024 per share. This is an increase from Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

