James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
James Hardie Industries Trading Up 0.9 %
James Hardie Industries stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $41.98.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $991.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 12.78%. James Hardie Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
JHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.
