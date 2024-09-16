Johns Hopkins University Has $110.45 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Johns Hopkins University increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,047 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Johns Hopkins University’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Johns Hopkins University owned approximately 1.40% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $110,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,935,000. Quantitative Strategies Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 109,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $110.85 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.08.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

