Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,204,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,479,286 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.13% of Johnson Controls International worth $944,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.21.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,245 shares of company stock worth $295,442. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $72.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.