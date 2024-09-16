Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KNOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.73) to GBX 1,235 ($16.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,415 ($18.50) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

LON KNOS opened at GBX 871 ($11.39) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,035.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,048.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,233.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of GBX 822 ($10.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,310 ($17.13).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

