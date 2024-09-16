Keene & Associates Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up approximately 2.8% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

