Keene & Associates Inc. Has $355,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,007.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 216,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 181,654 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $40.58.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

