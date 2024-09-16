Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 2,110 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Keene & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,245.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,245.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. Barclays reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

