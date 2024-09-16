Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Up 100.9% in August

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,200 shares, an increase of 100.9% from the August 15th total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kering stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 361,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. Kering has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

