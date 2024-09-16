Kestrel Investment Management Corp Invests $2.50 Million in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000. Prestige Consumer Healthcare makes up about 1.7% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PBH. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH opened at $74.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.