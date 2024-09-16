Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRP. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $78,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $96,372,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after purchasing an additional 899,322 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,508,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,673,000 after purchasing an additional 260,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,381,000 after buying an additional 243,761 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.00%.

