KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by STF Management LP

STF Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 2.5 %

KLAC opened at $751.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $785.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $753.88. The company has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group cut their price objective on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $815.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.