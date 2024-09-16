Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Up 37.2% in August

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Komatsu Stock Down 0.2 %

Komatsu stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 261,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,085. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

