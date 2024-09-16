Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $47.95. 57,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 626,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 178.27%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,480.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,060,272.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,480.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,105 shares of company stock valued at $18,651,584. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

