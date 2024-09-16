Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by STF Management LP

STF Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 0.9% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,015.63.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $769.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $868.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $932.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $574.42 and a 1 year high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

