LayerZero Price Up 7.6% This Week (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. LayerZero has a total market capitalization of $423.75 million and $114.33 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LayerZero token can now be bought for about $3.85 or 0.00006668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LayerZero has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LayerZero

LayerZero’s genesis date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.68987417 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 234 active market(s) with $62,056,772.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

