Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $596.90

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $596.90 and last traded at $592.86, with a volume of 32188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $591.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $543.62.

Lennox International Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $564.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total value of $1,148,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total value of $1,148,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.47, for a total value of $291,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,549.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

