Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Price Down 6%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. 447,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,172,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $517.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $569.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $341,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth approximately $1,716,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

