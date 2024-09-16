Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Research analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lineage from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W upgraded Lineage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lineage from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.63.

Get Lineage alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LINE

Lineage Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity at Lineage

Lineage stock opened at $83.25 on Monday. Lineage has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.09.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage

(Get Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.