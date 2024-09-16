Liquity (LQTY) 1-Day Volume Tops $16.27 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $74.96 million and $16.27 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Liquity

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,504,448 tokens. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

