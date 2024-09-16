Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 27.8% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $5.88 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,626,637 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,615,215.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00350976 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
