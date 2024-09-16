Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $5.88 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,635,903 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,615,215.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00350976 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
