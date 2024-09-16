LKQ’s (LKQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LKQ. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,923.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 54.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in LKQ by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in LKQ by 29.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

