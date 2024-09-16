Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO) Short Interest Update

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lobo EV Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ LOBO traded down 0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 1.80. 3,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,724. Lobo EV Technologies has a 52-week low of 1.66 and a 52-week high of 5.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Lobo EV Technologies alerts:

Lobo EV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Lobo EV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lobo EV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.