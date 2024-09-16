Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,169,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $546,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $151,402,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,169,000 after acquiring an additional 274,680 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $569.91 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $578.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $534.89 and its 200-day moving average is $484.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.