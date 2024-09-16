Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Price Up 4%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) was up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 276,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 438,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

The stock has a market cap of $954.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 272.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

