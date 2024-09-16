LooksRare (LOOKS) Achieves Market Cap of $41.81 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $41.81 million and $1.93 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

