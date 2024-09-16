LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR) Short Interest Down 20.3% in August

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LQR House Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of LQR House stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. LQR House has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. LQR House had a negative net margin of 907.47% and a negative return on equity of 152.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LQR House will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

LQR House Company Profile

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through its CWS Platform. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands.

