Lyell Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $101.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.81. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -146.88, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -475.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.