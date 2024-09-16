Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned about 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBDW. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 634,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,436 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDW opened at $21.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

